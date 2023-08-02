Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Sweden / Vietnam

EuroCham Vietnam to hold Annual Tax Updates

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The European Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) will hold the “Annual Tax Updates” event on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 at Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City.

The key discussion points include Overview of the latest tax changes and their implications for taxpayers, Practical insights on the current business outlook, and Recent developments and guidance.

The event is a collaboration between EuroCham and RSM Vietnam. Mr. Le Khanh Lam, Senior Partner, Head of Tax & Consulting Services at RSM Vietnam is one of the speakers.

Attending fee for EuroCham members is 650,000VND/pax and 850,000VND/pax for non-member.

Please register here to join.

Source: https://eurochamvn.org/events/breakfast-briefing-annual-tax-updates-2023/

Related posts:

EUROCHAM donated medical devices and Diagnostics SC test kits to Vietnam New EU – Vietnam Business Council established European firms in Vietnam voice complaints over complicated work permit applications EuroCham Vietnam and Bain & Company organize event to discuss future of digital economy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *