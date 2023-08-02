EuroCham Vietnam to hold Annual Tax Updates

The European Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) will hold the “Annual Tax Updates” event on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 at Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City.

The key discussion points include Overview of the latest tax changes and their implications for taxpayers, Practical insights on the current business outlook, and Recent developments and guidance.

The event is a collaboration between EuroCham and RSM Vietnam. Mr. Le Khanh Lam, Senior Partner, Head of Tax & Consulting Services at RSM Vietnam is one of the speakers.

Attending fee for EuroCham members is 650,000VND/pax and 850,000VND/pax for non-member.

Please register here to join.

Source: https://eurochamvn.org/events/breakfast-briefing-annual-tax-updates-2023/