Sweden commits to continuing work with Cambodia on universal access to information 

In connection with International Day for Universal Access to Information on 28 September, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia, Camilla Ottosson affirmed Sweden’s commitment to continued cooperation with Cambodia on the matter.

In a short video, Camilla Ottosson stated that as the first country in the world to enact an access to information law in 1766, Sweden firmly believes that access to information improves governance, respects human rights, reduces gender and economic inequalities, fosters innovation, and contributes to sustainable development.

With access to information individuals in a country can make informed decisions over their own life and better understand the reasons behind decisions made by authorities.

Greater openness benefits not only the citizens but also governments and most importantly it serves as a safeguard against misgovernment and corruption.

“Sweden is committed to continuing working with partners in Cambodia to ensure that no one is left behind and that universal access to information is guaranteed for all,” Camilla Ottosson said.