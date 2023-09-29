Kids in costumes can enter LEGOLAND Malaysia for free

“Brick-or-Treat” is the mantra for the upcoming Halloween celebration inside the Danish-established LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort this year. Kids dressed up in full costumes get to enter the theme park within the resort for free!

The theme of 2023 is ‘Monster Party.’

For the first time since the pandemic, the Halloween Monster Party is extending the hours into the evening, which means they open at 8pm every Friday and Saturday during the spooky period which lasts from 29 September to 5 November 2023.

Kids can experience going on a ‘candy trail,’ where they will get goodie bags so they can knock on doors and repeat the LEGO mantra in order to get some sweets. Many other activities from building LEGO pumpkins to 4D movies and dance parties will also find place.

Source: LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort