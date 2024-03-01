King Harald to be flown home by Norwegian Armed Forces

The Norwegian King Harald is doing better and it is the aim that he will be flown home by the Norwegian Armed Forces in a couple of days. A SAS plane which has been rebuilt into a medical evacuation flight left Oslo airport Thursday 29 February 2024, made a stopover in the Emirates and is now on its way to Langkawi in Malaysia. It has not yet been confirmed, that this plane will fly the King home, who is hospitalized in Langkawi.

Crown Prince Haakon met the press in the Norwegian municipality Finse and said the King is still recovering and that the Palace is following the situation closely. The Norwegian Armed Forces are not willing to provide further information about the time of the transportation or the type of aircraft, due to security concerns.

The Norwegian government has arranged the transportation and the Norwegian Armed Forces are responsible for the practical arrangements King Harald was hospitalized in Malaysia due to an infection on 28 February 2024, while on a private holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja.

Source: nrk.no