KL school hosting an Open Day

The International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL)’s Open Day event is an opportunity to experience the school and meet different members, so you can get a better understanding as to how the school approaches learning, the curriculum and the different benefits of ISKL.

The event is going to take place on the 21 February 2024 from 9 am. to 12 pm.

Register here

The International School of Kuala Lumpur is a co-educational, private, non-profit school responsible for the learning journey of over 1,600 students aged 3-18 years, representing more than 70 nationalities at its campus in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: www.iskl.edu.my