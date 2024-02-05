Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

KL school hosting an Open Day

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL)’s Open Day event is an opportunity to experience the school and meet different members, so you can get a better understanding as to how the school approaches learning, the curriculum and the different benefits of ISKL.

The event is going to take place on the 21 February 2024 from 9 am. to 12 pm.

Register here

The International School of Kuala Lumpur is a co-educational, private, non-profit school responsible for the learning journey of over 1,600 students aged 3-18 years, representing more than 70 nationalities at its campus in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: www.iskl.edu.my

Related posts:

Children’s annual iFest held at the International School of Kuala Lumpur Learn more about your educational future at ISKL Open Day 2023

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *