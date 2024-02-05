General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man dies from fall at Pattaya hotel

- by Lærke Kobberup

A 60 year old Swedish swim coach fell from the 3’rd floor at approximately 2 am. on 4 February 2024.

The police were contacted immediately by 26 year old security guard, Mr. Nantaphob Luakthaisong, who witnessed the event. According to the media Pattaya News the police rushed to the scene along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The fall of approximately 15 meters caused severe injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed no signs of struggle on the victim’s body, but the cause of the event is still undetermined.

The victim’s name has been withheld while the family is being notified.

The event took place at an unidentified hotel on Pattaya Third Road.

Source: www.thepattayanews.com

