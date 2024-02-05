Phuket flight forced to return to Sweden



A TUI plane from Landvetter in Sweden was supposed to fly to Phuket on the 2 February 2024. Instead the plane flew for eight hours before landing in Arlanda, which is usually only an hour by plane from Landvetter.

When the plane was above Azerbaijan, the crew announced that there was a technical fault, but they still expected to be able to make it to Thailand. However this was not possible, and the approximately 300 tourists from the plane arrived in Arlanda in the night.

TUI Nordic has been under heavy criticism from the passengers, as they ended up standing for several hours both at the airport waiting for the bus to the hotel, and at the hotel waiting to check in. The communication from TUI Nordic was also limited. The passengers got a text from TUI when they landed Friday night, but then they didn’t hear anything more until Saturday morning.

The passengers were placed on a borrowed flight from another airline at 1 pm. Saturday heading once again for Thailand.

