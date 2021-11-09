Learn more about labor trends and why you should be recruiting right now

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their co-branded event on Labor Trends: Why you should be recruiting right now that is organized by CanCham on 17 November.

More about the event:

Normally the fourth quarter is a slow month for recruitment for several reasons, however, we strongly believe that this year, smart companies should be looking aggressively for staff now because of a few unique things about the current market.

This webinar will discuss why companies should be looking aggressively RIGHT NOW to bring top-quality candidates on board with their company.

*The event is free of charge for CanCham and Participating Chambers Members.

Find more information and sign up here