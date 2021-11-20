DCCC announced Business Person of the Year

On 13 November, the Danish Chamber of Commerce China (DCCC) hosted the annual Business Person of the Year Award Gala where the winner was announced.

According to the Chamber, this year was especially important as DCCC announced that the current three chambers in China will be joined into one. Creating a closer and more united chamber and maximizing their shared resources to provide better service and events to our members, the Chamber said.

The “Business Person of the Year” award is a proud tradition in the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, which has been celebrated every year since 2007, and this year, there were many strong candidates for the three award categories.

This year’s winner of the Business Person of the Year Award is Christine Zhou, SVP, and President of Region China, Novo Nordisk for her outstanding contribution to the Danish business community in China. She is a strong leader and serves as a fantastic role model for our community.

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Jamal Hajjaj, CEO at Grand Sourcing (Xiamen) Co., Ltd for the incredible journey he has been on and the risks that he has taken over the last years through the process of building up his business.

Last, but not least, the winner for the Young Professional of the Year has been awarded to strong business talent, Alexander Schandorff, General Manager of AYTM and Gran Living China for the remarkable growth shown and for being a prominent part of the Danish community in China.

“A huge congratulations to all of the winners of this year. As well as a big congratulations to our runner-ups: Jakob Jeppesen, Executive Vice President, APAC, Air & Sea, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, for Business Person of the Year and Siri Nordheim Jensen, Co-founder of ZnB and MYbarre, for Entrepreneur of the Year,” the Chamber said.