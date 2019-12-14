Maersk launched the latest logistics centre in Bac Ninh, Vietnam

The Danish logistics conglomerate Maersk launched a new logistics center in Bac Ninh, Vietnam on 11th December 2019. Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, Mr. Quang Le, Maersk senior executives and Vietbeko Head of Supply Chain were honorary guests along with other distinguished at the opening ceremony.

The new warehouse offers premium Warehousing and Distribution solutions to support customers and the significant trade growth in the region.

Marco Civardi, Maersk Vietnam Managing Director said at the event:

“Maersk has a longstanding commitment to Vietnam and we are continuously reviewing our value proposition to ensure we offer competitive end-to-end solutions to fuel our Vietnamese customers’ business ambitions. With our investment in this new logistics center, we are proud to provide agile capacity and thus help facilitate the continuous trade growth and development of North Vietnam.”

Vietbeko Head of Supply Chain,Mr. Quang Le said:

“The opening of Maersk’s new logistics center today demonstrates your company’s continuous innovation and development to support our business growth in the Vietnam market. It not only marks an important milestone in our collaboration going forward but the investment is also a crucial step for North Vietnam to become a viable and globally competitive trade hub.”

The latest logistics centre constructed by Mapletree Logistics Park Bac Ninh Phase 3 (Viet Nam), the 11,000 square-meter warehouse is strategically located inside the VSIP Industrial Park in Bac Ninh, within 25km to Hanoi centre and 120km to Hai Phong port. The fully Maersk-operated footprint is equipped with the latest technology to enable automation and provide best-in-class Ware-housing and Distribution solutions.

Approximately 40% of the new warehouse is occupied by Turkish home appliances company Vietbeko, while the remaining capacity is filled by customers from various segments including automotive and Fast moving consumer goods(FMCG). The Bac Ninh logistics centre will enable Maersk to offer end-to-end solutions to North Vietnam customers and thus better meet their specific requirements.

Over the past five years, Vietnam has been in the fastest growing range compared to other Asian countries. In 2018, the country was ranked the 8th biggest export/import country in Asia, and based on this growth rate, Vietnam is expected to be ranked the 4th biggest export/import country by 2023. North Vietnam is seeing continuous growth in electronics, automotive and retail segments.