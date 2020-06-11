Danish crane company joins force with Vietnamese Dang Gia Corperation

Danish crane and access and heavy lift group BMS has formed a strategic alliance with Vietnam’s Dang Gia corporation.

Based in Hanoi, northern Vietnam, Dang Gia provides crane services to the heavy marine construction, oil, gas, mining and wind farm industries. It currently runs a fleet of around 50 cranes topped by a 750 tonne Kobelco 7800 crawler crane.

BMS representative said: “We currently supply cranes from 600 to 1,350 tonnes for wind projects across Europe, Russia, the USA, Australia, Taiwan and now Vietnam. A number of LG1750’s will be soon on their way to Vietnam to start the first projects together with Dang Gia Corp.”

The Alliance between BMS Heavy Cranes and Dang Gia’s crane sales and rental division is aimed at the provision of heavy cranes and lift planning for upcoming heavy lift projects in the country, including a number of wind power projects. As part of the strategic alliance, BMS will provide Dang Gia with a number of 750 tonne Liebherr LG 1750 truck cranes and other equipment.