Join St Andrews Sukhumvit 107 Whole School Open Day

St Andrews International Sukhumvit 107’s Whole School Open Day is set to be on Saturday, 4 February 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

At the event, parents will get to:

Meet the school teacher from Early Years to IB and learn more about their subject areas as well as our diploma pathways.

Discuss with the counselor about university, career, social-emotional and academic support.

Hear about achievements of the school’s students to understand how S107 helps students shape their future.

As well as discover how students can enjoy their passions through Extra-Curricular Activities and Clubs.

For joining, please register here.