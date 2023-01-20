Cambodia / China / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Iceland / Indonesia / Laos / Malaysia / Myanmar / Norway / Philippines / Singapore / Sweden / Taiwan / Thailand / Vietnam

Join St Andrews Sukhumvit 107 Whole School Open Day

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

St Andrews International Sukhumvit 107’s Whole School Open Day is set to be on Saturday, 4 February 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

At the event, parents will get to:

  • Meet the school teacher from Early Years to IB and learn more about their subject areas as well as our diploma pathways.
  • Discuss with the counselor about university, career, social-emotional and academic support.
  • Hear about achievements of the school’s students to understand how S107 helps students shape their future.
  • As well as discover how students can enjoy their passions through Extra-Curricular Activities and Clubs.

For joining, please register here.

