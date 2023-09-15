Malaysian police have been notified of arrest in Norway

The Royal Malaysian Police has been informed of the arrest of a Malaysian student suspected of espionage in Norway. This is according to a statement made by Malaysia’s Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Minister added that he was briefed on the case by the Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday, September 13.

“We are still waiting for the complete report from the Norwegian authorities. For now, they have notified our security forces on the status of the individual and his background as well as certain evidence that they have chosen to share,” Datuk told reporters on Thursday, September 14.

He added, that Malaysian police are examining the case closely.

“We will use all instruments necessary in managing the case as it’s highly sensitive and involves another country,” the minister said.

Source: thestar.com