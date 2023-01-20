Business in Asia / Food & Beverage / Norway / Thailand

Thai-Norwegian actress Matt Peranee to open ice-cream shop in Khao Yai

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Norwegian actress, Matt Peranee Kongthai, updated the latest progress of her ice-cream shop in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand.

She has named the place “Koss,” which is inspired by the Norwegian word “Koselig” that means coziness.

Via her Instagram account, Peranee posted pictures of different areas of her shop that were designed and built in bright, simple tones like white, benign, black, and gray.

Also, she wrote “Anyone in Khao Yai should not miss this…Coming soon @koss.khaoyai, @mattperanee,” on her Instagram story.

All sweet tooths, cafe hoppers, and nature lovers could follow koss.khaoyai and Peranee’s personal Instagram accounts for more updates.

Source: https://mgronline.com/entertainment/detail/9660000006083

Related posts:

coffeeAre you paying too much for your coffee? Check here Shoes from coffee grounds to be launched in November Join DTCC on a Nature Forest trip to Khao Yai National Park and its scenic lowlands areas Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya shares “appreciation of family” is what both countries have in common

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *