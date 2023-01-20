Thai-Norwegian actress Matt Peranee to open ice-cream shop in Khao Yai

The Thai-Norwegian actress, Matt Peranee Kongthai, updated the latest progress of her ice-cream shop in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand.

She has named the place “Koss,” which is inspired by the Norwegian word “Koselig” that means coziness.

Via her Instagram account, Peranee posted pictures of different areas of her shop that were designed and built in bright, simple tones like white, benign, black, and gray.

Also, she wrote “Anyone in Khao Yai should not miss this…Coming soon @koss.khaoyai, @mattperanee,” on her Instagram story.

All sweet tooths, cafe hoppers, and nature lovers could follow koss.khaoyai and Peranee’s personal Instagram accounts for more updates.

Source: https://mgronline.com/entertainment/detail/9660000006083