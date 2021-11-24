Join the Closing Event: Minimising carbon footprint in the life cycle of buildings

Join the closing event for Nordic Innovation House Singapore – smart and sustainable cities virtual market entry program – Singapore 2021 on 26 November.

The event is organized by NIH-SG, and Nordic partners at the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Business Sweden, Innovation Norway, Business Iceland, and the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

More about the event:

There is growing evidence that green and sustainable buildings bring multiple benefits. Green buildings are one of the most effective means to address climate change, creating sustainable and thriving communities in livable cities.

The Nordic Region’s Vision 2030 aims to become the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030, while Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 is a whole-of-nation movement to advance Singapore’s national agenda on sustainable development – both visions sharing similar targets in environmental performance and ambitions for long-term net-zero emissions. Including mapping green and sustainable pathways to lower operational and embodied carbon emissions in buildings such as how a building uses energy, greenery, manages waste and water, maintains indoor air quality, and many more.

In this session, join the speakers from the Nordic and Singapore to learn more about:

– Challenges & effective ways to mitigate our carbon footprints across the life cycle of buildings

– Importance of cross-border green collaborations

– Leveraging smart technologies and emerging innovations

The 11 selected Nordic companies in this program will showcase their innovative solutions that are ready to tackle some of the main challenges in property maintenance, built environment (eg. air, water, energy, lighting) management and monitoring, smart building automation, digital twins, IoT sensors, and many more.

