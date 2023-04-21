General news / Sweden / Thailand

Meet international artists at “Together Festival” in Bangkok

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Together Festival website.

The 10th edition of “Together Festival” will be held on 4-5 May 2023 at Bitec Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will feature many international artists to celebrate electronic music (EDM) including the Swedish DJ, Alesso, Boys Noize, Eric Prydz, Galantis, Imanbek, Jonas Blue, Kream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Trivecta and on the Monstercat Stage Adventure Club, Dirtyphonics, Kompany, Koven, Muzz, Ookay, Spag Heddy and Wooli.

If you are interested in joining the festival, please click here to save your tickets.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/04/21/together-festival-in-bangkok-adds-more-names-to-their-10th-anniversary-line-up/

