Norwegian signs agreement to improve onboard WiFi service

Norwegian renews its partnership with Anuvu to launch its cutting-edge high-speed WiFi technology. The partnership will secure reliable WiFi onboard, which will improve Norwegian’s customer experience.

Norwegian will be the first airline in Europe to implement this technology. This will allow customers to browse, stream, upload and download up to twenty times faster than what is currently available. In addition, the technology has extra bandwidth, allowing ten times as many customers to access the internet simultaneously without impacting performance.

“We are very excited about this renewed partnership with Anuvu. We expect to be able to start rolling out the new solution within the next year. We are constantly working on developing and improving our services on board. Having a seamless, stable WiFi experience in the air is critical to many of our customers,” said Christoffer Sundby, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Norwegian.

In 2011, Norwegian was the first airline to offer WiFi on single aisle aircraft in Europe.

Source: Norwegian