General news / Norway

Norwegian signs agreement to improve onboard WiFi service

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Norwegian renews its partnership with Anuvu to launch its cutting-edge high-speed WiFi technology. The partnership will secure reliable WiFi onboard, which will improve Norwegian’s customer experience.

Norwegian will be the first airline in Europe to implement this technology. This will allow customers to browse, stream, upload and download up to twenty times faster than what is currently available. In addition, the technology has extra bandwidth, allowing ten times as many customers to access the internet simultaneously without impacting performance.

“We are very excited about this renewed partnership with Anuvu. We expect to be able to start rolling out the new solution within the next year. We are constantly working on developing and improving our services on board. Having a seamless, stable WiFi experience in the air is critical to many of our customers,” said Christoffer Sundby, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Norwegian.

In 2011, Norwegian was the first airline to offer WiFi on single aisle aircraft in Europe.

Source: Norwegian

Related posts:

A-ha will perform the only concert in southeast asia in March 2020 Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon has assumed the role of regent while the King recovers Default ThumbnailChina’s refinery sector to buy Norwegian Johan Sverdrup crude oil in 2020 Norwegian Ambassador meets with Philippines Coast Guard Vice Admiral

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *