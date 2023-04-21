Finland / General news / Thailand

Finnish man gets attacked by Thai neighbors

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Thaiger.

Mr. Jarae, a Finnish man, was attacked by more than ten Thai neighbors last week during the Songkran Festival in Chaiyaphum province, Thailand.

According to The Thaiger, the neighbors claimed they attacked the Finnish man because he insulted them first.

One of the group who is a grocery shop’s owner said Jarae would not pay for his purchase in the full amount and insulted her, so she and her husband started to attack him.

The foreign man’s Thai wife, Aoy, posted about the incident on her social media, saying she was seeking justice for her husband. She filed a complaint with the police against the offending group for attempted murder.

However, there have been no updates on the case. At present, Mr. Jarae has already returned to Finland for treatment after suffering with severe injuries.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/national/finnish-man-accused-by-neighbours-of-insulting-thai-people

