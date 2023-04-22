British-Norwegian band “A1” to perform in Philippines

The British-Norwegian band, A1, will perform in the Philippines to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the music industry this Autumn.

The concert “Twenty Five” is scheduled on 14 October 2023 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, the Philippines, according to the Manila Times.

A1 is best known for their hit songs including ” Like a Rose,” “One More Try,” “Everytime,” and “Heaven By Your Side.”

The band consists of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams. All of them last performed in the Philippines back in 2018.

“It’s been 25 years since we started as a group, and we’re so excited to be able to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our Filipino fans,” Mark said in a statement.

For anyone interested in joining the concert, please note the tickets will be on sale beginning 28 April 2023 in all Ticketnet outlets.

