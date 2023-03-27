Ready to let loose at “Rolling Loud Thailand 2023” in Pattaya

The tourists’ loving city Pattaya will organize the 24-hour, non-stop, hip-hop event “Rolling Loud Thailand 2023” from 13-15 April 2023 at the Legend Siam Pattaya.

According to the Pattaya News, the event will feature a pack of world-renowned hip-hop artists from America, Canada, and Korea, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Jay Park, BiBi, Jessi, Big Naughty, and more.

Nordic people living in the area who love hip-hop music are encouraged to check the event out as this festival will coincide with the traditional Thai event like Songkran Festival.

Please mark your calendar and be ready to experience one of the most joyful summers in Thailand.

