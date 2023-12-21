Meet the Danish duo that brought Copenhagen to Bali

Seven years ago, Nadia Sara Boan Sørensen and Jeppe Bech-Sørensen embarked on a culinary journey in Southeast Asia.

The couples story began with a chance meeting in Spain that blossomed into the realization of a shared dream – to move to Asia and establish something together. Little did they know that this dream would evolve, taking them on a path of unexpected challenges and gastronomic success.

Discovering Bali

The couple’s story unfolds against the backdrop of their initial encounter in Spain’s Costa del Sol. Nadia, driven by a passion for cooking, shared her dream of relocating to Asia with Jeppe. The dream was rooted in memories of her backpacking adventures in her twenties, exploring the beauty and warmth of Asia. What started as Nadia’s dream soon became a shared vision, leading them to make the life-altering decision to move.

“Before we left, we embarked on a 3-month journey to explore potential locations. We went to the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The allure of Bali ultimately captivated us. Its rich culture and the warmth of its locals. The Balinese people just radiate sweetness and authenticity. We found a connection with the tourists as well,” Nadia shares.

“We saw Bali as the next Thailand. While it may not have surpassed Thailand, Bali has proven to be more popular than we initially anticipated,” she adds, while Jeppe agrees.

Not an easy transfer

Reflecting on the journey, Nadia acknowledges the initial difficulty of the transition.

“It was incredibly challenging. I was really upset the first six months. The notion of pursuing a dream can be romanticized, and when you actually embark on it, the experience becomes incredibly intense. There wasn’t much of a safety net for me; all my funds were in my account. Having never lived outside of Denmark, the cultural transition was immense,” Nadia says.

Before embarking on the journey, they had both sold all of their belongings back home, leaving them nothing to return to, should the dream fail. Jeppe, with his previous experience of living abroad, managed to keep a level head, but even he couldn’t escape the challenges that came with starting over in a new region, that was so culturally different from their life back in Europe.

“But we were all in. We had 60 kilos with us when we came and we have never brought more down here,” the couple added.

Dreams may change

The couple’s dream initially revolved around the idea of creating a tranquil beachside boutique hotel. Nadia and Jeppe envisioned a haven where travelers could escape the hustle and bustle, indulging in a unique blend of Scandinavian hospitality and tropical serenity. However, as dreams often collide with the reality of financial constraints, the original plan proved too expensive to materialize.

“The thought was to embrace a simple life on the beach, managing a boutique hotel with just a few rooms and a small café,” Jeppe shares.

“My interest in cooking fueled this dream. While I lack professional training in culinary arts, my enthusiasm for food have always been obvious. The hotel aspect was more of an additional dimension. So, when it didn’t happen, it was natural for us to look into starting a café instead,” Nadia elaborates.

Bringing Copenhagen to Canggu

This led to the Opening of the first Copenhagen café in Canggu. A concept that over time has led to no less than three locations – all situated in Canggu, Bali.

All three establishment deliberately exudes a Copenhagen Meatpacking District vibe – a blend of clinical minimalism with raw industrial elements.

“At first we thought of Nyhavn, since that is the area most people think about when you say Copenhagen. But I believe that the Meatpacking District in Copenhagen represents the new Copenhagen, whereas Nyhavn is more of the old Copenhagen,” Nadia says.

This aesthetic choice, coupled with a menu boasting modern twists on traditional Danish food, has attracted a diverse crowd – particularly Scandinavians seeking a taste of home.

Building a brand despite pandemic struggles

The pandemic disrupted their plans to open a new venue in 2020, but they weathered the storm. As soon as society reopened, they experienced a surge in business, with long queues forming outside the Copenhagen flagship.

“Overnight we were just swamped again. We became incredibly busy, particularly at the first café. There were long lines extending far out onto the street, with 20-30 people almost always waiting. Copenhagen has established itself as a brand, and that’s why people are willing to queue there,” the couple share with pride.

Their commitment to quality and scratch-made offerings has created a hype around Copenhagen in Bali.

“Our quality is really good. We go to great lengths to make things properly from scratch,” Nadia emphasize.

Social media has played an essential role, spreading the word and attracting both tourists and expats. Making Copenhagen a hub for the Nordic community.

“Since we first opened, it’s been a very organic growth,” Jeppe adds.

In the initial months after opening, achieving five customers in a day felt like a significant accomplishment. Today, the first cafe alone sees around 400 customers daily. With additional locations, the total of daily guests reaches close to 1,000 people – marking a remarkable journey from those early days of celebrating a handful of customers.

The place to meet fellow Danes

“It has become a place where you might encounter fellow Danes. We’ve overheard people discussing it several times,” notes Nadia.

Though 90 percent of Copenhagen’s clientele are tourists, primarily Europeans, the majority are not Nordic. Nevertheless, a noteworthy trend is emerging, drawing people from Nordic countries to the place.

“We have numerous regulars who reside here, most of them being expats. Balinese people aren’t typically enthusiastic about Danish cuisine, with the exception of a cinnamon bun,” Nadia shares with a smile.

“A funny story,” Nadia then adds, and pause.

“We often get these Danes, usually guys, who come here in groups, all wearing football jerseys. They come here specifically to get Rye bread (aka. smørrebrød).” The duo nods and laughs.

“Seriously, it’s a regular thing. Our crowd is mostly young people, perhaps on their first trip, feeling a bit homesick. They often either wear a football jersey, or they have one stashed in their bag – just in case,” Nadia adds with a sentimental smile.

Looking towards the future

As they plan for the future, Jeppe and Nadia only see themselves living in Bali full-time for another 3-4 years. While Bali has been a beautiful chapter, they feel that the full-time Bali lifestyle has an expiration date. Still, they imagine spending 2-3 months a year in Bali going forward.

Even though the two are contemplating exploring new horizons, they still envision opening more places in Bali – potentially Uluwatu or Seminyak. The duo is even considering Jakarta or Singapore for a future Copenhagen concept cafe.

“The next step would be to open more places. We want it to become a kind of franchise where we don’t have to be present anymore.” Nadia says.

“We know what the brand can do, and that’s why we’re not done. We haven’t reached where we want to be,” she adds.

Furthermore, Nadia mentions the brand’s continuous evolution, citing the new collaboration with a Danish baker to upgrade their pastries. The duo also aims to go beyond the café experience – exploring merchandise and other avenues to expand the Copenhagen brand.

The Danish couple has made Copenhagen Bali into much more than just a café. It’s a product of dreams, resilience and the fusion of two worlds: Copenhagen and Bali.

