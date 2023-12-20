Budget-IKEA becomes high-end at vintage auction

At an auction house in Stockholm, vintage furnishings from Ikea were sold for a total of 37.000 euros, which Bangkok Post remarked.

And that might seem a bit counterintuitive, as Ikea is otherwise known for it’s budget-friendly prices. However, the chain is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and it’s pieces dating back from the 1950’s to the 1990’s that are given great value at the Stockholm’s Auktionsverk.

Head of the auction house, Li Pamp, couldn’t believe at first, that she would host an auction for Ikea:

“I’ve been working in the auction industry for almost 30 years, and if somebody when I started would have said that ‘One day you will host an Ikea auction in a very nice showroom’, I would have said No, no, that’s absolutely that’s not possible.”

It was tableware, furniture, mirrors and lights from private homes which were sold at Monday’s auction. A red sofa – sold in Ikea stores in 1972 for the equivalent of 120 euros – got sold for 2.000 euros.

Guests at the auction said they remember going to IKEA for cheap furniture when they were kids. But at the same time, they express nostalgia as they recognize furniture they saw 40-50 years ago.

