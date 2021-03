Mega Bangna mall opened on 4 March 2021 over 9000 square metre of free space, free of charge, for skate lovers.

It is the new carpark space for IKEA store located on the 4 floor which has now become open space for skaters from 4-10pm daily, starting from 5 March 2021. With aim to created community space for skaters to share and practice together for free.

Only skateboards are allow for the space.