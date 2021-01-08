IKEA Bangyai found Covid-19 infected person visited on 27 December 2020

IKEA Thailand released on 7 January 2021 an update statement regarding Covid-19, as follow:

Dear IKEA clients and fans

According to the latest confirmation from Ministry of Health, of patient number 231th found in Nonthaburi, has visited IKEA Bangyai on 27 December 2020.

IKEA had elevated health measure and security from 6-7 January to all our outlets accordingly, especially at Bangyai Outlet.

IKEA Bangyai, Bang Na and Phuket are open as usual with stricted measurements to assure that our visitors continue to shop happily. Online Shopping option is available via our website