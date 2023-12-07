Messy Weekend coming to Thailand

Messy Weekend Copenhagen is a growing, Danish company selling handcrafted sunglasses, and they will soon start distributing its products in Thailand. At least so it seems, when taking a look at the Facebook post of the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand.

The company visited Bangkok to explore potential distributers within the trade department and Thai counterparts. ‘Fruitful’ was the description of the meetings which took place, and the embassy ended its post with the following cliffhanger:

“Stay tuned… We believe Messy Weekend will soon be available in Thailand ;-)”

Read more about the Danish company and its vision here.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand