Denmark accepts hosting invitation from China

Denmark has accepted an invitation from China to co-host a shipping fair in Shanghai. Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Bødskov, said so in a press release on 4 December, 2023.

“China is an important market for the Danish maritime industry, so I accepted the invitation to co-host Marintec China 2023,” the minister said, and talked about the economic importance of the Chinese market. For Denmark, China has become the third-largest market for Danish maritime equipment.

This is also the first time a non-Chinese entity will co-host the event, showcasing a strategic move from China’s side regarding its market for Denmark. The Danish equipment companies employ over 5000 people in China, and exports to the country are around 4 billion DKK.

Ready for the job

At the event, 30-40 companies from Blue Denmark (the collective name for the Danish maritime industry) will be present.

And Denmark is ready for the job as a co-host. Anne H. Steffensen, Chief Executive Officer of Danske Rederier – or Danish Shipping – said the nation is prepared to be a leader in maritime, green innovation.

“This will be a gain for the climate, of course, but also for the Danish shipping companies that are leading the way and thus helping to make the green transition a good business,” she explained.

“We have long since set the course towards a climate-neutral future, but we need the whole world on board.”

Source: China Daily