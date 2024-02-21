More details available on medical insurance for tourists visiting Thailand

The medical insurance scheme for tourists visiting Thailand, which the Thai government announced last week, will not only cover tourists who have obtained a tourist visa before their arrival to Thailand, but also all tourists who have received a visa on arrival – which is typically the case for tourists coming from the Nordic countries.

The key to understanding the coverage of the scheme is in this sentence from the announcement.:

“Foreign nationals with valid passports with tourist visas visiting the Kingdom of Thailand between 1st January – 31st August 2024. Except in the case where a visa is not required for certain types of aliens in special cases, this must be for the purpose of not pursuing a career or earning income or have behavior that shows that they did not come here mainly for tourism.”

Ms. Kantara S. Olofsson, Public Relation & Communication Coordinator of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Stockholm Office, explains that this should be interpreted like this:

“People with visa on arrival with a purpose of traveling are included. People who are on any type of tourist visa are included. [However,] people who came to work and earn income even if the have a tourist visa are excluded,” she says.

Ms. Kantara S. Olofsson adds, that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has informed her that any long-stay visa (including Non-Immigration Visa) are excluded from the scheme.