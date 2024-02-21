Scandinavian cruise ship will bring foreign travelers to China

Viking Cruise Line will be the first to operate domestic sailing in China for international travelers.

“We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers,” said Torstein Hagen, the Norwegian chairman and founder of Viking.

The cruise ship MV Viking Sun is operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, a joint venture of Viking Ocean Cruises and China Merchants Shekou Cruises and in 2021 renamed to Zhao Shang Yi Dun.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their minds — and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries,” Torstein Hagen adds.

A trio of new itineraries have been released. They set sail this September through November.

Source: www.travelagewest.com