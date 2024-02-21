Travelers have to pay more to leave Singapore from 2026



The Singaporean government wants to move the flights departing from the city-state to use environmentally sustainable jet fuel. Therefore the price for a ticket to fly out of Singapore will be more expensive for the passengers from 2026.

The money collected from this initiative is supposed to kickstart the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.

The specifics haven’t been finalized, but so far the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore expects the following increase in price for passengers: $3 extra for short haul flights, $6 for medium, and $16 for long haul flights.

The sustainable jet fuel is primarily made from waste materials like cooking oil, and is three to five times more expensive compared to regular fuel.

The initiative is part of a sustainable air blueprint launched on 19 February 2024 by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

