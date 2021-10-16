Myanmar: EU declares to support the work of the ASEAN Special Envoy

In a recent press release, the High Representative on behalf of the European Union declares to support the work of the ASEAN Special Envoy.

The declaration reads:

Ahead of the ASEAN Summit on 26 October, the European Union reiterates its strong support for ASEAN’s efforts in finding a peaceful solution to the current crisis and stresses the need for Myanmar to implement swiftly and faithfully the five-point consensus, to begin a process of de-escalation and return to democracy.

The EU has welcomed the appointment of the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy, Brunei Darussalam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II, Erywan Yusof, and stands ready fully to support the Special Envoy in facilitating constructive and inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, in all regions of the country, and in partnership with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The European Union calls on Myanmar to engage constructively with the ASEAN Special Envoy to implement fully and completely the ASEAN Five Point Consensus. It stresses the need for the military to facilitate regular visits to Myanmar by the ASEAN Special Envoy, and for him to be able to engage freely with all he wishes to meet.

The European Union underlines that a meaningful political dialogue must include all relevant stakeholders, including the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), the National Unity Government (NUG), ethnic groups, political parties, and other pro-democracy forces committed to working towards a peaceful resolution of the current crisis. Only a truly inclusive dialogue from the outset can ensure a peaceful and sustainable future for Myanmar.

The European Union is deeply concerned about the escalation of armed conflict, significant deployment of the armed forces in rural areas, and an increase in clashes, causing civilian casualties and displacement, and calls for an immediate end to the violence and the full respect of human rights.

The European Union firmly stands with the people of Myanmar/Burma and reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and all those detained in connection with the coup, the establishment of a genuine political dialogue and a peaceful return to the country’s democratic path. This can only be achieved by respecting the will of the overwhelming majority of the people in the country.

The European Union will continue to provide humanitarian assistance, in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, including urgent aid to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. It urges the military authorities to ensure rapid, safe, and unhindered access to all displaced persons and people in need, including by ensuring the safety of humanitarian and health workers. The EU stands ready to cooperate with international partners, including the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance, to provide such aid.