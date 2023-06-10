NATO may base troops in Sweden before they join

Sweden will allow NATO to base troops on its territory even before the country formally joins the defense alliance. The prime minister and defense minister said on Friday, June 9.

Sweden applied last year to join NATO as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Objections from Turkey and Hungary have delayed the bid and Sweden now hopes to join in July.

“The government has decided that the Swedish Armed Forces may undertake preparations with NATO,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

“The preparations may consist of temporary basing of foreign equipment and personnel on Swedish territory. The decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens Sweden’s defense,” they stated in an opinion piece in Dagens Nyheter.

Source: reuters.com