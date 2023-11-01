International relations / Norway / Sweden

Norwegian and Swedish PMs discuss green transitions and EU affairs

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and Sweden’s leader Ulf Kristersson recently held discussions about green transitions and the European Union (EU) affairs on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

Both countries talked about strengthening their cooperation in eco-friendly-focused businesses.

“The Nordic region should become a green industrial and energy region, and we [Norway and Sweden] have common interests in cooperating more closely when it comes to, for example, batteries, hydrogen, critical raw materials and the forestry and wood industry,” said Støre.

The two leaders covered topics related to the EU’s current issues. Norway’s aspiration for a more structured partnership with the EU in health preparedness and Sweden’s ongoing process of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were discussed.

Furthermore, they extended their talks to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the one in the Middle East.

Source: Xinhua

