NATO sees China as security challenge

Arriving at the NATO Summit on Monday, Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, warned that China could be heading for military superiority if NATO does not tighten up regulations, media TV2 reports.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed heads of state and government from 30 countries to the summit in Brussels that focused on China’s growing military powers. While talking to Norwegian media NRK, Jens Stoltenberg noted that China has set itself the goal of becoming a world leader in advanced technologies such as autonomous weapon systems, artificial intelligence, and face recognition.

“NATO countries have always had a technological lead in most areas. We must keep it. And at the same time, we must make sure to create agreements, rules, and norms for these technologies to be used in ways that are in accordance with international law,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

Jens Stoltenberg strongly pointed out that NATO does not see China as an enemy of NATO.

“But we must also look at what China’s growth means for our security. It will soon be the world’s largest economic power, and it strives to become the world’s largest military power. And it stands for completely different values ​​than us,” he said.

Jens Stoltenberg also noted that China has created “an unprecedented system” for controlling their own citizens.

“The country strikes at dissidents and religious minorities, threatens Taiwan, uses coercion against neighboring countries and restricts free shipping in the South China Sea,” Jens Stoltenberg said.