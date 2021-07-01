Meet Norwegian ScanReach’s new Regional Manager in Singapore

The Norwegian maritime technology company ScanReach recently opened a regional office for Asia-Pacific in Singapore and appointed Singapore-based Ronny Waage as their new Regional Manager and VP of Sales.

Ronny Waage is also NBAS (Norwegian Business Association in Singapore) board member and interim head of the NBAS maritime working group. In an interview, NBAS spoke to Ronny Waage about his experience in the maritime industry in Singapore, his new role in ScanReach, and their newly launched product, the world’s first onboard wireless connectivity (OWC) solution.

Ronny Waage first came to Singapore to attend an entrepreneur program at the National University of Singapore more than 10 years ago, but returned in 2015 and has been in the island-city state ever since. He has close to fifteen years of experience in various roles within the maritime industry in Europe and Asia, the past few years with a particular focus on technology.

A big part of Ronny’s substantive maritime network comes from his previous role as Managing Partner of Singapore-based consultancy Heron Advisory. This role allowed him to work with several different companies across a wide range of projects. In addition, he has worked with early-stage technology investor Betatron Venture Group, and has been involved with Catapult Ocean, Antler, and Nordic Innovation House, as well as led the alumni network of the Norwegian School of Economics in Asia and Singapore. Ronny was elected to the NBAS board last year and is currently heading the maritime working group.

Read NBAS full interview with Ronny Waage here