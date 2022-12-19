Call for young people to learn Norwegian culture and language at Norgesskolen Winter

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur calls for families living in Malaysia who wishes to introduce their children to, or simply increase their knowledge on, Norwegian language, culture and history.

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Norgesskolen, a week-long winter school will be organised from 21-27 February 2023.

Norgesskolen Winter provides fantastic surroundings for learning about Norwegian language and winter culture.

Norgesskolen Winter is best suited for almost everybody;

Young people who are 14-19 years of age.

Students from all over the world living outside of Norway.

Both students with previous knowledge of Norwegian as well as beginners.

Norwegian citizens and non-Norwegian citizens.

Norwegian young people who want to improve their Norwegian and participate in an international environment

Norgesskolen has a capacity of 25 students and encourages anyone interested to register as early as possible.

General information and registration: https://www.norgesskolen.no/winter?fbclid=IwAR10oWCrRKXo0FWGAz4KfaohPu6G42YhkIxPGbOfX7YhPS9dr86IczUEzf4

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/