Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted reception in connection with OTC Asia 2022

On 23 March, the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted a reception at the Norwegian Residence in conjunction with Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2022.

About the reception, the Embassy notes that it was a good opportunity to bring together Norwegian and Malaysian stakeholders working within the offshore industry.

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2022 took place between 22 to 25 March and the conference is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.