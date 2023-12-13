International relations / Sweden / Vietnam

Sweden and Vietnam to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations

Sweden and Vietnam are counting down to the celebration of their 55th Anniversary of their diplomatic relations, which will be on 11 January 2024.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, the countdown campaign will be about sharing stories about both countries’ journey in strengthening their collaboration over the years.

“Each story will shed light on different aspects of the Sweden-Vietnam relationship, highlighting the human faces that have acted as bridges for the fruitful collaborations that have taken place,” the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Followers of the embassy’s social media could get to learn more about Sweden-Vietnam relations gradually from now on.

