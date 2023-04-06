Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden / Textile / Thailand

New SweCham member “DOSE Athletic”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the executive director of TSCC, Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen and Stefan Szot, the founder and CEO of DOSE Athletic via TSCC’s Facebook page. 

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) has welcomed a new start-up member “DOSE Athletic” into the organization.

DOSE Athletic is a sportswear brand designed using the latest technologies such as sweat-wicking material, antibacterial treatment, and especially polygiene to maximize customers’ performances.

With polygiene technology, DOSE products are more hygienic and smell-less. Their philosophy is to produce products of high quality that will last rather than be replaced.

The executive director of TSCC, Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen recently met with Stefan Szot, the founder and CEO of DOSE Athletic.

According to the TSCC’s Facebook page, Stefan shared with Dr. Pojanath about his brand and its functions.

He also shared about upcoming projects of DOSE Athletic, such as women’s collections and future projects involved in animal charity and welfare.

Please click here to check DOSE Athletic out.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThaiSwedishChamberofCommerce/posts/pfbid02tLeKy9SHq8tztN423YUa5FjjsWXCYowJuQiHNAsP1KYK5TZPcwNM8okPdKcrdCul

Related posts:

Be ready to join “Sustainability for Business Forum 2022” Discuss fashion with Finland Talk Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce welcomes new officer Join SweCham Company Visit event next week to learn more about men health

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *