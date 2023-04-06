New SweCham member “DOSE Athletic”

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) has welcomed a new start-up member “DOSE Athletic” into the organization.

DOSE Athletic is a sportswear brand designed using the latest technologies such as sweat-wicking material, antibacterial treatment, and especially polygiene to maximize customers’ performances.

With polygiene technology, DOSE products are more hygienic and smell-less. Their philosophy is to produce products of high quality that will last rather than be replaced.

The executive director of TSCC, Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen recently met with Stefan Szot, the founder and CEO of DOSE Athletic.

According to the TSCC’s Facebook page, Stefan shared with Dr. Pojanath about his brand and its functions.

He also shared about upcoming projects of DOSE Athletic, such as women’s collections and future projects involved in animal charity and welfare.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThaiSwedishChamberofCommerce/posts/pfbid02tLeKy9SHq8tztN423YUa5FjjsWXCYowJuQiHNAsP1KYK5TZPcwNM8okPdKcrdCul