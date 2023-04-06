Pattaya expats concern about traffic during Songkran Festival

Pattaya expats have raised concerns about traffic issues during the upcoming Songkran Festival as there are still many road construction projects going on across Pattaya.

According to The Pattaya News, Second Road, Threpprasit Road, and Beach Road are some of the big concerns.

When pressed for an explanation of why the roadwork projects have dragged on, Pattaya City officials have said there have been issues with the projects’ contractors.

Many social media users commented that the officials should take necessary steps to at the very least get the road to a passable condition to open up all lanes before the festival takes place.

