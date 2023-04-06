General news / Thailand

Pattaya expats concern about traffic during Songkran Festival

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Pattaya News.

Pattaya expats have raised concerns about traffic issues during the upcoming Songkran Festival as there are still many road construction projects going on across Pattaya.

According to The Pattaya News, Second Road, Threpprasit Road, and Beach Road are some of the big concerns.

When pressed for an explanation of why the roadwork projects have dragged on, Pattaya City officials have said there have been issues with the projects’ contractors.

Many social media users commented that the officials should take necessary steps to at the very least get the road to a passable condition to open up all lanes before the festival takes place.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/04/02/pattaya-residents-concerned-about-traffic-during-songkran-second-road-construction/

Related posts:

Pattaya is ready for Songkran Festival in coming April norwegian seamen's church pattayaOpening of new Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya with waffles and blessings human help network thailand pattayaHelping abused and migrant children in Pattaya: Hoping for Danish support Thai bus driver returns bag with 4,000 euros to Finnish owner

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *