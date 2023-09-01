SweCham President Peter Bjork addresses Thailand new government in his message

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) recently published SweCham President’s Message addressing the chamber’s members, partners, and friends.

According to the message, SweCham President Peter Bjork extended his congratulations to Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin and the new government.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to PM Khun Srettha and express hope that the new government will address pressing matters such as the liberalization of the service sector and enhancements to facilitate business operations in the country.”

He expressed his hope for the successful FTA negotiations between Thailand and the European Union (EU).

“These negotiations will enhance Thailand’s competitiveness relative to its regional neighbors and contribute to the GDP growth, which has been revised to around 3% for 2023,” said Bjork in the statement.

Furthermore, he shared about SweCham’s projects this year and the new website, www.swecham.com which will be launched shortly.

Bjork urged everyone who has not registered for the SweCham Business Connect: Open House Special to do so as it is “an excellent opportunity to reconnect with old colleagues and friends as well as make new acquaintances.”

For joining the event, interested attendees can follow this link to register.

Source: https://swecham.com/news/swecham-presidents-message-september-2023/