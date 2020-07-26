Circular economy, Cleantech, Energy, Sustainability, Sweden, Vietnam

Ambassador Måwe on how Sweden’s renewable energy helps economy growth

Ambassador Ann Måwe was part of a TV roundtable initiated by Hanoi Television to discuss some of the most innovative examples of circular economy in action today together with Mr Björn Savlid, Head of Business Sweden in Vietnam and Mr Anders Gustafssons, Marketing Director of TetraPak Vietnam.

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020,the Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

“More than half of the energy used in Sweden comes from renewable energy sources. The country is on track to run entirely on renewable energy by 2040. Lowering carbon emission is key in Swedish policy making, resulting in both emission reduction and economic growth. Also in Vietnam the development of renewable energy takes big steps forward. But while renewable energy is rapidly becoming the most cost-effective alternative, development of a smart and energy saving grid and power storage systems becomes crucial. This is a challenge both in Vietnam and Sweden.

