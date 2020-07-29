Swedish Charge d’ Affaires participated in event connecting women entrepreneurs in Vietnam

The Swedish embassy in Vietnam sums up a successful event organized with the aim to empower women and connect women entrepreneurs in Vietnam on 27 July 2020.

Marie Schram, the Swedish Chargé d’Affaires was pleased to join the event last week to show support for SheTrade event.

Sweden fully believes this is an important initiative to foster the inclusive and sustainable development of women entrepreneurs in Vietnam.

Calling itself “the first feminist government in the world”, Sweden ensures that gender equality is central to the Government’s priorities – in decision-making and resource allocation. Women and men must have the same power to shape society and their own lives.

Gender equality is also part of the solution to society’s challenges and a matter of course in a modern society – for justice and economic development.



The event was hosted by the Netherlands Embassy together with the local host Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency . With aim to connect with like-minded partners, Embassies, international organizations, associations, CSOs and businesses. SheTrades is an initiative of International Trade Centre – a joint UN and WTO organization working towards fostering the inclusive and sustainable development of women entrepreneurs and unleashing the economic power of women. By 2021, their goal is to connect 3 million women entrepreneurs to global market.

The Netherlands is committed to joining hands with international and local partners to support gender equality and women entrepreneurship.

