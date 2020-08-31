Norwegian Charge D’ Affaires attend online conference with UNDP Laos on emergency prepareness

The Norwegian Chargé d’affaires to Vietnam a.i. Ms Nina G. Enger attended online meeting with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee in Lao PDR hosted by UNDP Laos.

The meeting was chaired by UN Resident Coordinator in Laos, Ms Sara Sekkenes and Laos Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.

This Inter-Agency Standing Committee consists of representatives from all humanitarian stakeholders in Lao PDR, notably, regional, national and local NGOs, UN agencies, donors (including Norway) and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), and works to support national emergency preparedness and response structures and capacities.