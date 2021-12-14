Nexans celebrates successful conclusion of Power Grid project in the Philippines

Sten Evjeberg Hansen of Nexans Norway AS recently visited the Norwegian Embassy in Manila to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) in the Philippines.

Nexans and Nexans Norway AS have just completed the massive EUR 100 million project to connect the Philippine islands of Visayas and Mindanao with a 350 kV submarine cable. The project was launched by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to ensure a more stable and secure supply of power in the country and maximize the use of available local energy resources.

The 350 kV submarine MI cable was manufactured in Nexans’ Nippon High Voltage Cable Corporation plant in Futtsu, Japan as well as in Nexans Norway plant in Halden.

Sten Evjeberg Hansen celebrated the completion together with Norwegian Ambassador Bjørn Jahnsen and Deputy Head of Mission Larissa Falkenberg Kosanovic, Mr. Fausto Preysler, and colleagues of Smith Bell Corporation, the Embassy said in a statement.