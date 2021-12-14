EduCamp Finland opens registration to the Girl Power –22 camp

The Dream it Be it – video competition where Finnish Embassies in Asia invited girls between the ages of 15 to 18 years to participate by sending a video in which they explained how their future would look like in their dream job, if anything would be possible, awarded the winners from several Asian countries a 6-day long study camp in Finland.

Now EduCamp Finland has opened their registration to the Girl Power –22 camp and other summer camps for 2022 for everyone.

The Girl Power – 22 camp is a unique girls’ camp from 11 July to 17 July 2022. The camp is primarily for participants between the ages of 13 to 18. The camp brings together people from all parts of the world. You will learn about topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, and sustainability in the beautiful and interesting environments of Finland with the world’s top educators.

Find out more and register to the camps here