Swedish embassy Singapore invites all to celebrate national day together online

The embassy of Sweden in Singapore announced on 3 June 2020 to get comfortable and ready to celebrate national day together online. The statement said:

3 days to go! Swedish National Day’s online celebration will be streamed via Facebook live on the Embassy’s page or can also be viewed here. The stream will begin from 2pm(SG time) on 6 June.

To make the celebration even more special, the Embassy together with Chef Matteo Pertoldi (Embassy’s caterer) from Atipico has curated a fabulous Swedish National Day menu. The Swedish food kit will be available for order here.

Swedish National Day Menu

MULTIGRAIN BREAD

Oat, Sunflower, Flax And Black Sesame Seeds

Long Fermentation, No Kneading Bread

CHILLIES, CORIANDER AND LIME HERRING

House Marinated Herring Like a Ceviche

HOUSE HOT SMOKED SALMON

Smoked in House Salmon,

Horseradish Cream, Dill Oil, Fresh Dill

THIN SLICED COLD ROAST BEEF

Thin Sliced English Style Roast Beef, Mint And Parsley

HERBED BABY POTATOES

Tasty French Potatoes, Our Medley of Garden Herbs,

White Balsamic Vinegar, Caper Fruits

CRUNCHY GREENS, SEEDS, NUTS

Amazingly Crunchy Mix Of Green Vegetables

Toasted Seeds and Nuts