Swedish embassy Singapore invites all to celebrate national day together online

The embassy of Sweden in Singapore announced on 3 June 2020 to get comfortable and ready to celebrate national day together online. The statement said:
3 days to go! Swedish National Day’s online celebration will be streamed via Facebook live on the Embassy’s page or can also be viewed here. The stream will begin from 2pm(SG time) on 6 June.
To make the celebration even more special, the Embassy together with Chef Matteo Pertoldi (Embassy’s caterer) from Atipico has curated a fabulous Swedish National Day menu. The Swedish food kit will be available for order here.
Swedish National Day Menu
MULTIGRAIN BREAD
Oat, Sunflower, Flax And Black Sesame Seeds
Long Fermentation, No Kneading Bread
CHILLIES, CORIANDER AND LIME HERRING
House Marinated Herring Like a Ceviche
HOUSE HOT SMOKED SALMON
Smoked in House Salmon,
Horseradish Cream, Dill Oil, Fresh Dill
THIN SLICED COLD ROAST BEEF
Thin Sliced English Style Roast Beef, Mint And Parsley
HERBED BABY POTATOES
Tasty French Potatoes, Our Medley of Garden Herbs,
White Balsamic Vinegar, Caper Fruits
CRUNCHY GREENS, SEEDS, NUTS
Amazingly Crunchy Mix Of Green Vegetables
Toasted Seeds and Nuts