Nokia and IOH consolidate Indonesian network

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) have completed a network consolidation program. The new network will boost experience for IOH’s growing subscriber base.

The program covers major cities in Java (Surabaya, Semarang and Yogyakarta), and the regions of Sumatera and Kalimantan. It will play a crucial role in Indonesia’s digital transformation agenda.

Nokia is IOH’s strategic partner and has helped them optimize the total number of physical sites across its sub-brands by 30%.

“This network integration is part of our commitment to deliver a marvelous experience to all our customers. Moving forward, IOH will continue expanding its network throughout Indonesia. We believe that inclusive internet access will unlock various untapped potentials and improve the nation’s economy in the near future,” Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO at IOH said.

