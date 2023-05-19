Sweden urges negotiations for EU-Philippines free trade agreement to resume

Sweden’s foreign trade ministry urged the European Union (EU) and the Philippines to resume their negotiations for a free trade agreement, according to Phil Star.

“They have not been finalized, perhaps when the momentum has been lost for a few years. What we are saying now is when the time is right, we should restart those negotiations,” said Sweden’s foreign trade minister, Johan Forssell.

The talk on the EU-Philippines free trade agreement was put on hold from November 2020.

The first negotiation began in 2015 and the second one was held in 2017.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/business/2023/05/19/2267488/sweden-calls-restart-eu-philippines-free-trade-talks-right-time