Sweden urges negotiations for EU-Philippines free trade agreement to resume

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo of Sweden’s foreign trade minister Johan Forssell and Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg taken back in 2021. Credit to Phil Star.

Sweden’s foreign trade ministry urged the European Union (EU) and the Philippines to resume their negotiations for a free trade agreement, according to Phil Star.

“They have not been finalized, perhaps when the momentum has been lost for a few years. What we are saying now is when the time is right, we should restart those negotiations,” said Sweden’s foreign trade minister, Johan Forssell.

The talk on the EU-Philippines free trade agreement was put on hold from November 2020.

The first negotiation began in 2015 and the second one was held in 2017.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/business/2023/05/19/2267488/sweden-calls-restart-eu-philippines-free-trade-talks-right-time

