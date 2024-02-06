Business in Asia / China / Finland / IT Telecom

Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China’s Vivo

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia announced on Monday 5 February 2024 that they had signed a multi-year license agreement for 5G with the smartphone vendor Vivo from China.

Nokia will recognize net sales already from the first quarter of 2024.

This is the sixth big smartphone licensing agreement for Nokia in the last 13 months. Already closed deals are with smartphone companies such as Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Honor and Huawei.

Last month the group stated that Nokia Technologies expects to generate at least 1.4 billion euros of operating profit in 2024

Source: www.theedgemalaysia.com

