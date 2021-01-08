Danish technology reduces water usage for paper in Myanmar

Danish support to Pann Thazin, a paper mill in Yangon has demonstrated the value of ‘Dissolved Air Flotation Technology (DAF)’, reducing water usage up to 80 per cent through recirculation of treated water while stopping the discharge of untreated wastewater.

Since the discharge of wastewater decreases substantially, the neighbours of the factory do not suffer any more from the bad smell coming out from the large volume of discharge.

Through the Danish Responsible Business Fund, Pann Thazin tissue factory in East Dagon received the partial grant to install the DAF equipment last year.

A new grant cycle is now open. Please check the link for more information.

